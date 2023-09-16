 Skip to content

Magitek VR update for 16 September 2023

Magitek VR Hotfix - Version 0.7.6 - 16/09/23

16/09/23

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed lagging water instruction videos
  • Fixed bug where removed frost from objects
  • Water now correctly cools hot objects
  • Ice Shuriken can now no longer be grabbed after it is thrown
  • You can now apply snap freeze to grass blocks, wooden crates and wooden barrels in the sandbox

