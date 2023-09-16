Magitek VR Hotfix - Version 0.7.6 - 16/09/23

- Fixed lagging water instruction videos
- Fixed bug where removed frost from objects
- Water now correctly cools hot objects
- Ice Shuriken can now no longer be grabbed after it is thrown
- You can now apply snap freeze to grass blocks, wooden crates and wooden barrels in the sandbox
