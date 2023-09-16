"The Aching" patch #1: The Burden of Memory

Salutations from the nightmare realm!

We’ve finally rounded off our first content patch for The Aching. It’s been a bit hectic on our side of things with life seemingly throwing everything it can at us all, but I’m happy to say we persevere and “Burden of Memory” is finally ready for the public.

This content patch is only about 50% new game content because this also sees us moving over to our heavily improved Gorgon Scripting Engine 2.0. The new engine now supports a full blown MPU-401 driver with sound data configured for both General MIDI and the eponymous Roland MT-32 MIDI Module. Our configuration defaults to Tandy mode still as MT-32 emulation would require ROM images that are still to this day copyrighted and we don’t have permission to provide them with our game. You may be wondering why we don’t default to the General MIDI soundtrack and that’s because we can’t guarantee that a modern platform actually supports GM emulation.

We’d also like to point out that there is a shiny new PCM sound driver that supports the Tandy DAC, Disney Sound Source, and even the original Sound Blaster sound card! All three of these are supported by emulation but as they all also sound the same in play we defaulted to the Tandy DAC as we’re already defaulting to Tandy video and Tandy 3 Voice music.

These additions bring the engine up to our original target experience!

This update isn’t just minor bug fixes and engine improvements though. Oh no! We’ve hidden new rooms, new items, and even a few new puzzles! We hope you enjoy exploring the world once more as you search for the new additions. We’d like to point out that the critical path is unchanged, though now there are alternative solutions to some of the progress gates, including the ability to complete the game without ever suffering any harm!

Can you lead the Acolyte to the city on the horizon without getting them hurt??

~ the Lobdegg