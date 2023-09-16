Patch .35 is here! Dynamic Item spawns, New Hub, and more.

-------------------------------Patch .35-----------------------------------

----------------------------Short Message----------------------------------

Alright so lets get the big thing out of the way. The new level is going great.

It should be ready next week with alot more bug fixes and a smiler remake. Regarding this

patch, A lot of thought went into how to make the game more easy to understand. I added some new

UI Elements and made a HUB for when you are about to enter the backrooms. This hub has instructions

written on the wall and the machine inside the room has been replaced with a big door with a exit sign.

I added alot of quality of life features. Gamma settings and the game now saves your settings once applied.

A circle should also appear if your near an object you can interact with. A lot of bug fixes as well.

I added a VERY Early Version of a monster called the mannequin. I promise you this. you will not be afraid of it.

This is not the final look. As for monsters, the party goer, smiler, ocean hands, and the new mannequin are the only ones

roaming the backrooms for now. The rest are not following the code and cause the game to lag so i have to look into that.

There are now also DYNAMIC SPAWNS. this goes for monsters and items.

Overall this patch was another one focused on Bug fixes and quality of life rather then content.

The next update will be content driven for both new ways to make money and the new level.

Here are some pictures on the items im working on and the new level.

----------------------------Patch Notes------------------------------------

Added a info bar when placing objects.

Added a roaming hazmat in lab. (Early version)

Added a prompt for interacting with items in Hazmat.

Added a reminder for the shop about locked items.

Raised Prices of Resources, Modules, and items. (Making money was too easy)

Raised Upkeep cost while adding in ways to avoid paying.

Added a early version of mannequin.

Added HUB

Added Dynamic spawn for Random Items, Servers, Lockers and other things.

Added a gamma setting to options.

Added Save game settings by hitting apply.

Added Dynamic spawn for monsters.

Reduced Spawns for Pictures.

Lowered Battery and Stamina Default.

Added Exit door

Added Safe icon to UI.

Added Feature for Dropping items.

Added Prompt for Wrench and first explore.

Added Descriptions to tons of UI Elements.

----------------------------Bug Fixes-------------------------------------