Tether Release 1.1

Hello Swingers,

We're thrilled to bring you the latest update for Tether, packed with exciting new features, enhancements, and bug fixes. Well moderately packed. We are two people with full time jobs, so there is at least a new feature. Here is a video to get you in the mood. Hmm, wrong video... but maybe close enough?

1. Ghosts - Watch Other Players:

Ever wondered how the top players achieve those amazing scores? Now you can find out! With our new Ghost feature, you can watch the gameplay of other players to learn their tricks.

2. Bug Fixes:

We've been diligently working to squash those pesky bugs that may have been bothering you. Well at least the ones that were bothering us. Your mileage may vary.

3. New Achievement:

For our dedicated players, we've added a brand-new achievement to strive for. Can you unlock it? Yes,you probably can. Its pretty easy.

4. Reset Scoreboard:

Feeling like you want to start fresh and climb your way to the top? We have locked the seed on Timed and Pursuit modes so everyone can see ghosts on those modes. Long story short, those scoreboards will be cleared.

Thank you for being a part of the Tether community. Keep soaring through the levels, setting new records, and absolutely smashing my daily race scores.

Happy swinging!