Online Beta and a major update is planned for the end of the month!

Greetings, dear reforgers:

While we released the September 16th hotfix, we also released a huge update in the form of a Beta. In this Beta version, we have fully compressed and optimized the model material used in the game, reducing the file size of the entire game from 41GB to 29GB, and we expect the scene loading speed to be significantly improved, as well as the memory usage to be significantly reduced. However, due to the extensive scope of this revision, in order to avoid the recurrence of vicious bugs, we plan to release this update as a beta, and test it with your help for 1-2 weeks before turning it into an official patch.

If you would like to help us test this beta version, you can install this version by switching the beta version of Age of Reforging to Beta on Steam, any feedback you provide is very important to us and is greatly appreciated.

Also, from next week onwards our updates will slow down a bit, that's because we plan to launch our first big content update at the end of the month and therefore need to divert some of our efforts to the development of new content. Of course, the urgent issues you've been reporting on will still be fixed as soon as possible in the form of hotfixes.

Finally, thank you very much for your support of Age of Reforging: The Freelands since launch. We are aware that the game has many bugs and drawback, but we are full of confidence and enthusiasm for the future of the game. We will do our best to develop the game and improve on the existing problems. Age of Reforging is the product that our entire studio has been working on for the past 5 years, and it's the one we have the highest hopes for, so no matter what happens, we're going to make sure that it's finished and that we maintain it for as long as possible. If you like our game, or value its potential and want to give us some encouragement, please don't hesitate to give us a positive review on Steam. We'll be encouraged by every positive review. Thank you!