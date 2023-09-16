Update Version 1.0.1

Hey everyone, our first game update is out!

Version 1.0.1 brings a lot of small changes, mostly regarding small edge case glitches we found after the game was already out, but there's been quite a few other small changes that we hope will really improve the experience! Releasing the game has, as you might expect, greatly increased our sample size of player feedback and information.

The biggest additions and changes are as follows:

Made level design adjustments to Chapter 1 to make the levels a bit easier and simpler

Added some new dialogue to Chapter 1

Made adjustments to the jumping enemies in Chapter 3 onward to make them less difficult to avoid

Made adjustments to the burrowing enemies in Chapter 3 onward to telegraph their location for longer before they reappear

Made level design adjustments on the first level of Chapter 4

You can expect some more minor updates over the next few days/weeks as well. Hope you all enjoy!