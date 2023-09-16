 Skip to content

Dransik update for 16 September 2023

Dransik 2.1 - Build: 651.334

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Issues Fixed / Game Changes

  • All bosses made easier (slower cast time, move speed slower than player, ac lowered so you miss more). The boys and girls of scout troup 21 could solo them!
  • Void Patriarch and Void Zealots adjusted to be made scout troup easy with lower ac, damage and movement speed
  • Adjusted respawn rates or numbers for: Banished Knights, WWL Ice Devils, Skull Island, Goblin Caves of Silvest, Pirates, Renegade Island and SIlvest Snakes
  • Greater Healing Potion reuse/stutter reduced to original values
  • Mining will no longer give the 0 Thrall
  • Poison / Disease Got Hit effect was incorrect
  • Fixed doors, floor tiles, and a few other places where some accidental changes were made in editor

Equipment Changes
Polearms
Staff of Impartiality -> Level requirement is now 70 (down from 75)

  • Blood Trident -> Level requirement is now 75 (down from 80)
  • Spear of Destiny -> Level requirement is now 82 (down from 85)

