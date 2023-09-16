Dransik 2.1 - Build: 651.334

Issues Fixed / Game Changes
- All bosses made easier (slower cast time, move speed slower than player, ac lowered so you miss more). The boys and girls of scout troup 21 could solo them!
- Void Patriarch and Void Zealots adjusted to be made scout troup easy with lower ac, damage and movement speed
- Adjusted respawn rates or numbers for: Banished Knights, WWL Ice Devils, Skull Island, Goblin Caves of Silvest, Pirates, Renegade Island and SIlvest Snakes
- Greater Healing Potion reuse/stutter reduced to original values
- Mining will no longer give the 0 Thrall
- Poison / Disease Got Hit effect was incorrect
- Fixed doors, floor tiles, and a few other places where some accidental changes were made in editor
Equipment Changes
Polearms
Staff of Impartiality -> Level requirement is now 70 (down from 75)
- Blood Trident -> Level requirement is now 75 (down from 80)
- Spear of Destiny -> Level requirement is now 82 (down from 85)
