- Fixed a couple of rare game crashes;
- Fixed a bug with starting the game without sound;
- Most likely fixed a bug with gamepads not being detected for some players (but it is not exactly);
- Several minor fixes.
Space Pressure 3D: Prelude update for 16 September 2023
Update 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
