Space Pressure 3D: Prelude update for 16 September 2023

Update 1.0.1

Build 12206447

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a couple of rare game crashes;
  • Fixed a bug with starting the game without sound;
  • Most likely fixed a bug with gamepads not being detected for some players (but it is not exactly);
  • Several minor fixes.

