Regiments update for 16 September 2023

Hotfix 1.0.97a

Build 12206438

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed several crashes
  • Added M109A3GA1 to West German forces, replacing outdated M109G in brigades and task forces where it makes most sense
  • Added G3A2 with wooden furniture to Heimatschutzen squads

