- Fixed several crashes
- Added M109A3GA1 to West German forces, replacing outdated M109G in brigades and task forces where it makes most sense
- Added G3A2 with wooden furniture to Heimatschutzen squads
Regiments update for 16 September 2023
Hotfix 1.0.97a
