CONES IN SPACE 3.0: BLOODSPACE

ATTENTION CONES! A new update full of coney creamy goodness is ready for you all! Presenting:

THE BLOODSPACE UPDATE (aka 3.0)

This is a spooky themed update for the coming october month to get you all in the spooky feel!

this update is the biggest update since cones in space 2,5 (steam release) and features new content and qol improvements! Here's the changelog, have fun reading!

--BLOODSPACE ADDITIONS--

-added new deadspace bosses

-added new deadspace planets

-added new raw materials, fauna, flora, and building blocks

-new deadspace tracks

-redid death screen

-reworked combat and farming systems

-added some visual flairs to the cone builder

-added the blood boiler for augmenting your cone

-added multiple save files to help prevent save deletion

-added hazmask and blood toxicity system

--FIXES, BALANCING, AND QOL--

-added item counter in crafting stations

-Fixed the gray trees' saplings floating

-added fast rocket chip to the armory menu

-added yellow cone pad to the armory menu

-fixed crafting jankiness with the books of coneile

-fixed crash when placing a marble wall

-fixed respawning jank for challenge mode

-fixed yellow cone ship part list dialogue

-default FOV is now 70

-increased strafe speed to 4 instead of 2

-fixed a crash in the rapture challenge

-fixed a crash in the slender challenge

-fixed emerald pointer not working

-fixed conx despawning when pausing the game

I hope you all enjoy the update!