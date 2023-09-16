Patch Notes: v1.2.2

Patch notes v1.2.1 → v1.2.2:
Enhanced modules, improved usability, fixed some bugs.
- Added a application position restoration feature after re-launching
- Added config to specify (or disable) canvas padding for exported package
- Added a file dialog requirement note for Linux
- Fixed a potential crash bug when compiled with some version of GCC
- Fixed a potential crash bug with the physics examples on Linux
- Fixed a widget focusing issue when start to search or jump in a text-based editor
- Fixed an invisible issue of the "Hello Physics" example on Linux and MacOS
- Improved button status of the rotating and flipping tools
- Improved selection behaviour when double-click on a token
- Improved canvas re-positioning behaviour after switching to another project
- Updated the
Imagemodule to support stretching paletted objects
