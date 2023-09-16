 Skip to content

Bitty Engine update for 16 September 2023

Patch Notes: v1.2.2

Patch Notes: v1.2.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes v1.2.1 → v1.2.2:

Enhanced modules, improved usability, fixed some bugs.

  • Added a application position restoration feature after re-launching
  • Added config to specify (or disable) canvas padding for exported package
  • Added a file dialog requirement note for Linux
  • Fixed a potential crash bug when compiled with some version of GCC
  • Fixed a potential crash bug with the physics examples on Linux
  • Fixed a widget focusing issue when start to search or jump in a text-based editor
  • Fixed an invisible issue of the "Hello Physics" example on Linux and MacOS
  • Improved button status of the rotating and flipping tools
  • Improved selection behaviour when double-click on a token
  • Improved canvas re-positioning behaviour after switching to another project
  • Updated the Image module to support stretching paletted objects

Changed files in this update

