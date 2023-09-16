New and improved UI and starting a game fix

Hey all,

After some difficulties we have now fixed a big problem some of you may have encountered, as well as some UI improvements!

Included in this update:

Fixed the bug where you would quit a game through the in-game pause menu, which would result in being unable to play another match without restarting the whole game

Added new UI for the in-game options menu and the options screen in the main menu. Let us know what you think of it!

Fixed the sizing of the confirmation prompt when you want to quit the game

Several minor bugfixes

To come in the future:

Button prompts switching when the mouse was used

New and improved leaderboard UI

More achievements!

We will keep working hard to bring you the best eggxperience possible, in the mean time. Let us know what you think and what you would like to see coming to the game in the future!