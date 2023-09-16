Patch v1.0.2 Bugfixing

Fix Projections Achievements not unlocking.

Balance some Deliriums platforming difficulty (The crazy rooms after the 1st ending!)

Adjust climbable areas (Some ladders were reached too easily!)

Fix a bug where the controls would remain locked after defeating a boss.

Visual updates to make some puzzles clearer.

Revisit a room where you could get softlocked.

We are sorry to announce that we could not make the achievements be fixed retrospectively.

You will have to walk again to some rooms and actively unlock them. Sorry for the inconveniences!

With love,

The ugliest devs