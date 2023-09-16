-
Added wearable armor.
-
Added armor color clear button.
-
Added Industrial armor set.
-
Added armor icons.
-
Added
DisableAllPostFXin the settings.
-
Updated
Occlusion Culling.
-
Updated texture resolutions.
-
Fixed inaccurate tooltip text.
-
Fixed critical code issues and optimizations.
-
Fixed death error on last attacker leaving.
-
Fixed
Overgrowthlight blocker.
-
Fixed
OvergrowthLightmaps.
Cat Warfare update for 16 September 2023
Cat Warfare - Update 58.12.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
