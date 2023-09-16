 Skip to content

Cat Warfare update for 16 September 2023

Cat Warfare - Update 58.12.2

Build 12206362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added wearable armor.

  • Added armor color clear button.

  • Added Industrial armor set.

  • Added armor icons.

  • Added DisableAllPostFX in the settings.

  • Updated Occlusion Culling.

  • Updated texture resolutions.

  • Fixed inaccurate tooltip text.

  • Fixed critical code issues and optimizations.

  • Fixed death error on last attacker leaving.

  • Fixed Overgrowth light blocker.

  • Fixed Overgrowth Lightmaps.

