Trepang2 update for 29 September 2023

Side Mission Hotfix Live!

Trepang2 update for 29 September 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, we've just pushed the following fix live on Steam:

  • Enemy respawn timer looping infinitely during wave-based side missions

We appreciate you! Thank you for the feedback!

