Made a run ending blunder? Stuck between a spike and a spike place?

The Goldenguard is here!

If you take damage rapidly in a short span of time, you'll get a grace period to get yourself out of trouble before you'll take damage again!

Maybe that could even be used to sneak past obstacles...?

Download the latest update and give it a go!

Also added is an additional custom level from the SAGE 2023 demo - SAGE QUIT!