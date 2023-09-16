 Skip to content

Fling D'Block update for 16 September 2023

Patch 1.0.2

Patch 1.0.2 · Build 12206250

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Star time requirement info dialog box viewable by hovering mouse over info icon
  • Fixed music volume glitch that would cause volume to increase to max when opening speedrun select screen
  • Fixed level rollover texture glitch in level select

