- Added Star time requirement info dialog box viewable by hovering mouse over info icon
- Fixed music volume glitch that would cause volume to increase to max when opening speedrun select screen
- Fixed level rollover texture glitch in level select
Fling D'Block update for 16 September 2023
Patch 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
