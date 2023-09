VHS EFFECT added

Setting to turn off VHS EFFECT

You are now in ragdoll state before dying from mental health

Added mental health on HUD

Fix attic level out of bounds

Performance optimization ~10%

ScreenShake near Bacteria

More non-important features for gameplay stabilization

WE ARE AWARE THERE ARE BUGS IN OUR GAME, WE ARE DOING OUR MAXIMUM TO FIX THEM ASAP !

Thanks a lot for your feedbacks and your support ! ♥