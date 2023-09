Share · View all patches · Build 12206189 · Last edited 16 September 2023 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Added: Enlightenment Pill item that can enhance understanding and have a chance to drop when killing a cultivator

Added: The item 'Marrow Washing Pill' can reset attribute points and has a chance to drop when killing a cultivator

Increase: Skill proficiency can increase cultivation

Adjustment: Golden Dragon skill changed and now reopened