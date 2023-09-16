 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Evil Officer update for 16 September 2023

V2.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12206184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Language
  • Chinese Language is added to the game.
  • Change the language by going into game settings.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed Evil Officer clipping through objects.
  • Fixed Evil Officer stuck on the door.
  • Fixed Evil Officer speed in all difficulties.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2461601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link