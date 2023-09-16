New Language
- Chinese Language is added to the game.
- Change the language by going into game settings.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Evil Officer clipping through objects.
- Fixed Evil Officer stuck on the door.
- Fixed Evil Officer speed in all difficulties.
