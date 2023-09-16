JEEPNEY SIMULATOR FULL VERSION RELEASE

END OF THE ROAD

First off, we just want to say a huge THANK YOU to all our wonderful fans and supporters. You've been pivotal to Jeepney Simulator and Spacezero Interactive's success. We wouldn't be here without your adoring support over the past few months. You guys are the best <3

As our final gift to you all before we work on another title which we know you guys will love, here is the final version of Jeepney Simulator. We weren't able to add in all of the features we wanted in the game, but rest assured that they'll be in Jeepney Simulator 2. Soon :D

PATCH NOTES