Update to ver 0.4.1 on September 16, 2023

Adjusted the character "Fighter" to be more high standard

-Increased damage of attacks with swords

-Increased the speed of non-sword attacks

-Increased the blow away power of the third level of normal attacks and power attacks

Character "Knight" has been adjusted to make more use of her characteristics

-The third level of the normal attack "Thrust" has been revised upward

-The dodge attack "Spear Throw" has been revised upward

Character "Maverick" has been adjusted to make more use of his characteristics

-The amount of HP absorbed from damage inflicted by counterattacks has been increased from 2% to 4%

-Guard duration reduced from 1 second to 0.5 seconds

-Normal attack speed reduced to 0.8x

-The 3rd level of normal attack has been adjusted upward

Skill "Manual Attack Boost" adjusted

-Adjusted attack speed increase downward from a maximum of 130% to a maximum of 120% to make it easier to perform quick manual attack combos

Skill "Dynamic Bullet" adjusted

-Duration of bullets reduced from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds