Adjusted the character "Fighter" to be more high standard
-Increased damage of attacks with swords
-Increased the speed of non-sword attacks
-Increased the blow away power of the third level of normal attacks and power attacks
Character "Knight" has been adjusted to make more use of her characteristics
-The third level of the normal attack "Thrust" has been revised upward
-The dodge attack "Spear Throw" has been revised upward
Character "Maverick" has been adjusted to make more use of his characteristics
-The amount of HP absorbed from damage inflicted by counterattacks has been increased from 2% to 4%
-Guard duration reduced from 1 second to 0.5 seconds
-Normal attack speed reduced to 0.8x
-The 3rd level of normal attack has been adjusted upward
Skill "Manual Attack Boost" adjusted
-Adjusted attack speed increase downward from a maximum of 130% to a maximum of 120% to make it easier to perform quick manual attack combos
Skill "Dynamic Bullet" adjusted
-Duration of bullets reduced from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds
Added UI to indicate direction of off-screen heal kits and EXP balls
Blow Away Survivors update for 16 September 2023
Update to ver 0.4.1 on September 16, 2023
