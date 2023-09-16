 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blow Away Survivors update for 16 September 2023

Update to ver 0.4.1 on September 16, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12206163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted the character "Fighter" to be more high standard
    -Increased damage of attacks with swords
    -Increased the speed of non-sword attacks
    -Increased the blow away power of the third level of normal attacks and power attacks

  • Character "Knight" has been adjusted to make more use of her characteristics
    -The third level of the normal attack "Thrust" has been revised upward
    -The dodge attack "Spear Throw" has been revised upward

  • Character "Maverick" has been adjusted to make more use of his characteristics
    -The amount of HP absorbed from damage inflicted by counterattacks has been increased from 2% to 4%
    -Guard duration reduced from 1 second to 0.5 seconds
    -Normal attack speed reduced to 0.8x
    -The 3rd level of normal attack has been adjusted upward

  • Skill "Manual Attack Boost" adjusted
    -Adjusted attack speed increase downward from a maximum of 130% to a maximum of 120% to make it easier to perform quick manual attack combos

  • Skill "Dynamic Bullet" adjusted
    -Duration of bullets reduced from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds

  • Added UI to indicate direction of off-screen heal kits and EXP balls

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2223171 Depot 2223171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link