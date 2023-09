Share · View all patches · Build 12206128 · Last edited 16 September 2023 – 12:32:15 UTC by Wendy

Russian language support has been added to the game.

Russian translation was done voluntarily by Berry.

I am happy to announce that we have overcome almost all bugs by following bug reports.

Optimization updates were made.

Fixed - When interacting with NPCs while the death counter was on, the death counter would stay on the screen.

Added - The font has been changed to support all languages spoken in the world.