The Perfect Tower II update for 16 September 2023

v0.31.0

v0.31.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

New Stuff
  • added challenge Jungle #1
  • added challenge Jungle #2
  • added challenge Jungle #3
  • added challenge Jungle #4
  • added challenge Jungle #5
  • added challenge Jungle #6
  • added module [spoiler]'Monsoon Aura'[/spoiler]
  • added module [spoiler]'Gaia's Protection'[/spoiler]
  • added module [spoiler]'Return to Monkey'[/spoiler]
  • added module [spoiler]'Jungle Gift'[/spoiler]
  • added artifact [spoiler]'Golden Apple'[/spoiler]
  • added artifact [spoiler]'Rib Cage'[/spoiler]
  • added artifact [spoiler]'Ancient Gear'[/spoiler]
  • added artifact [spoiler]'Dwarven Minecart'[/spoiler]
Changes
  • if the tower attack speed ever reaches infinite attacks per sec. it will now attack once per frame instead of crashing the game
  • infinity enemies are now scaling their base shield value based on their base max. health instead of their max. health in order to avoid unintended synergies with modules
  • re-balanced challenge 6-6
  • assassins activate a retraction failsave 5 seconds after they have initiated an attack but without hitting anything
Fixes
  • fixed crafting grid not properly resetting item preview color when auto-fill is unable to fill slot
  • fixed fragment multiplier from contracts not properly refreshing at the beginning of a new tower testing run

