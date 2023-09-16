BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Changelog
New Stuff
- added challenge Jungle #1
- added challenge Jungle #2
- added challenge Jungle #3
- added challenge Jungle #4
- added challenge Jungle #5
- added challenge Jungle #6
- added module [spoiler]'Monsoon Aura'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Gaia's Protection'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Return to Monkey'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Jungle Gift'[/spoiler]
- added artifact [spoiler]'Golden Apple'[/spoiler]
- added artifact [spoiler]'Rib Cage'[/spoiler]
- added artifact [spoiler]'Ancient Gear'[/spoiler]
- added artifact [spoiler]'Dwarven Minecart'[/spoiler]
Changes
- if the tower attack speed ever reaches infinite attacks per sec. it will now attack once per frame instead of crashing the game
- infinity enemies are now scaling their base shield value based on their base max. health instead of their max. health in order to avoid unintended synergies with modules
- re-balanced challenge 6-6
- assassins activate a retraction failsave 5 seconds after they have initiated an attack but without hitting anything
Fixes
- fixed crafting grid not properly resetting item preview color when auto-fill is unable to fill slot
- fixed fragment multiplier from contracts not properly refreshing at the beginning of a new tower testing run
