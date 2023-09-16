 Skip to content

Chicken Journey update for 16 September 2023

Hotfix 1.0.5730

16 September 2023

We have a new update for you today!

The biggest thing are German and Latin American Spanish localizations, prepared by our wonderful and very professional volunteers.

Here's a full list of changes:

Additions:

  • Add German and Latin American Spanish localizations
  • Add up to 4 save slots with progress percent indicator on each one
  • Add optional quests section in quest log
  • Add special thanks to credits

Bug fixes:

  • Fix saving during water level change in Swamp Temple
  • Fix handling in-game menu when it's under pause menu
  • Fix multiple localization issues
  • Fix yarn getting stuck inside the wall

