Hotfix 1.0.5730

We have a new update for you today!
The biggest thing are German and Latin American Spanish localizations, prepared by our wonderful and very professional volunteers.
Here's a full list of changes:
Additions:
- Add German and Latin American Spanish localizations
- Add up to 4 save slots with progress percent indicator on each one
- Add optional quests section in quest log
- Add special thanks to credits
Bug fixes:
- Fix saving during water level change in Swamp Temple
- Fix handling in-game menu when it's under pause menu
- Fix multiple localization issues
- Fix yarn getting stuck inside the wall
Changed files in this update