early access v1.9

Highlights
- A fast mode has been added to the game! You can enable it in the Options menu, and it speeds up unit movements and strikes!
- Bug fix: Instant Restock sometimes caused trinkets to have prices with decimals.
- Bug fix: Ghost Steps, Elude and Animal Instinct didn't allow you to pick up combat items.
- Bug fix: Ghastly Hunt could make you teleport to the same tile as an enemy in some situations.
- Bug fix: You could equip rare, mythic and hero trinkets before starting a run if you searched their names in the search bar.
- Bug fix: If you have 8 out of 9 cards in hand and play a card that draws 2, only 1 card gets drawn and you end up with 8 cards in hand.
- Bug fix: The combat items added in early access 1.8 didn't show their icons correctly in combat.
Balance changes
Trinkets
Arcane Staff I
- Intellect gained for each spell cast during combat: 4 >>> 5
Arcane Staff II
- Intellect gained for each spell cast during combat: 5 >>> 6
Arcane Staff III
- Intellect gained for each spell cast during combat: 6 >>> 7
Cards
-
Ponder
- Cards drawn: 2 >>> 3
Staff Strike
- Cards drawn: 1 >>> 2
Classes
Arcane Mage
- Base Intellect: 70 >>> 80
Changed files in this update