Brawl Tactics: Origins update for 16 September 2023

early access v1.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • A fast mode has been added to the game! You can enable it in the Options menu, and it speeds up unit movements and strikes!
  • Bug fix: Instant Restock sometimes caused trinkets to have prices with decimals.
  • Bug fix: Ghost Steps, Elude and Animal Instinct didn't allow you to pick up combat items.
  • Bug fix: Ghastly Hunt could make you teleport to the same tile as an enemy in some situations.
  • Bug fix: You could equip rare, mythic and hero trinkets before starting a run if you searched their names in the search bar.
  • Bug fix: If you have 8 out of 9 cards in hand and play a card that draws 2, only 1 card gets drawn and you end up with 8 cards in hand.
  • Bug fix: The combat items added in early access 1.8 didn't show their icons correctly in combat.

Balance changes

Trinkets

  • Arcane Staff I

    • Intellect gained for each spell cast during combat: 4 >>> 5

  • Arcane Staff II

    • Intellect gained for each spell cast during combat: 5 >>> 6

  • Arcane Staff III

    • Intellect gained for each spell cast during combat: 6 >>> 7
Cards

  • Ponder

    • Cards drawn: 2 >>> 3

  • Staff Strike

    • Cards drawn: 1 >>> 2
Classes

  • Arcane Mage

    • Base Intellect: 70 >>> 80

Changed files in this update

