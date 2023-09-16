 Skip to content

PsiloSybil update for 16 September 2023

Patch notes Beta 0.7.6

Build 12206076 · Last edited by Wendy

Cliffhanger

  • changes to cliff texturing
    Roach Motel
  • patched up some ugliness during a camera transition
    P.E.A.R.L.
  • Improved glitchy appearance of screen glow when the robotic arm is too close to it

