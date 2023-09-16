 Skip to content

SimpleTD update for 16 September 2023

Conveyor Belt Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12206052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When the end comes, let the conveyor belt block the enemy's attack

Add wood conveyor belt, stone conveyor belt, iron conveyor belt, gold conveyor belt and diamond conveyor belt

The gold conveyor belt gives a loot chance

