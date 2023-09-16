 Skip to content

Desktop Garage Kit : Go update for 16 September 2023

Desktop Garage Kit GO 1.0.6.2 updated on Sep 16, 2023.

Build 12206009

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enhanced Header Tracking Experience, Improved Focus Handling, and Added Close Option.
  • UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
  • Other bug fixes.

