- Enhanced Header Tracking Experience, Improved Focus Handling, and Added Close Option.
- UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
- Other bug fixes.
Desktop Garage Kit : Go update for 16 September 2023
Desktop Garage Kit GO 1.0.6.2 updated on Sep 16, 2023.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
