Share · View all patches · Build 12205991 · Last edited 16 September 2023 – 10:59:16 UTC by Wendy

Minor Patch introduces version 1.0.3

This patch addresses one in-game issues that was previously patched but not fully fixed:

Vertically moving platforms should now prevent player from passing through when they land on the moving platform without enough inertia.

Many thanks to @nana who reported the issue!

Please continue to provide feedback or highlight any issues or bugs.