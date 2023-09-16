 Skip to content

Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition update for 16 September 2023

Multiplayer HotFix

Last edited by Wendy

Another round of some Multiplayer Desyncs Fixes to make game stable and enjoyable in Multiplayer.

  • Fixed some desyncs triggers that has not been reported before
  • Fixed Desyncs issues related to Imperial Rome Civilization

Changed files in this update

Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition Content Depot 1693251
