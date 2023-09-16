 Skip to content

Pick-a-Pocket update for 16 September 2023

Major Content Update 0.2

Major Update Alert! Dive into the New World of Pick-A-Pocket!

Hey Pocketeers!

We're thrilled to introduce the latest major update for Pick-A-Pocket, bringing a host of exciting additions to enhance your thieving experience:

Watch the Trailer here:
Change Log:
Additions:

  • Raccoon Rooftops (map)
  • Turtle Terrace Lane (map)
  • Beaver Dam Station (map)
  • Regent Markets (map)
  • Westgate Cemetery (map)
  • Tutorial
  • New Map Soundtrack - Westgate Cemetery
  • 8 Player Sessions

Removed:

  • Loading screen loading text

Changes:

  • Police lights turn blue when the player is on 0g and can no longer be caught.
  • Player position score cards.
  • New Map selection.
  • Special thanks added to Credits.
  • Updated some icons.
  • Police spawn slightly less frequently.
  • Marks spawn slightly more frequently.

Fixes:

  • Other players no longer stay visible out of range.
  • Auto saving audio levels and other settings.
  • Game starting at 50% master volume.
  • ‘Counting Loot’ screen has been added while waiting for all players at the end of the game.
  • Total gold amount correctly showing on UI.
  • Position number correctly displaying.
  • Coin bag flickering fixed.
  • UI selected colour settings adjusted for better visibility.
  • Players are removed from the lobby when they exit.
  • Marks properly despawn.
  • Red lighting of scenes before level loaded is fixed.
  • Map collider problems.
  • Bail now takes half of the player’s gold or 10g, whichever is more.
  • Police light and capture area adjusted.
  • Players now always get sent to jail when caught.
  • Players are no longer being caught even though there is no police around.
  • Loading screen now works if started with a controller.
  • Player list updates when a player leaves the session.
  • Marks will now spawn at the point where another mark has run away.
  • Leaderboard now sorts in descending order (First to Last).

We have launched our new Amythica Website:
Join the discord to keep up to date:
Stay tuned for more updates as we transition out of early access!

