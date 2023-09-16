Major Content Update 0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12205925 · Last edited 16 September 2023 – 12:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Major Update Alert! Dive into the New World of Pick-A-Pocket!

Hey Pocketeers!

We're thrilled to introduce the latest major update for Pick-A-Pocket, bringing a host of exciting additions to enhance your thieving experience:

Change Log:

Additions:

Raccoon Rooftops (map)

Turtle Terrace Lane (map)

Beaver Dam Station (map)

Regent Markets (map)

Westgate Cemetery (map)

Tutorial

New Map Soundtrack - Westgate Cemetery

8 Player Sessions

Removed:

Loading screen loading text

Changes:

Police lights turn blue when the player is on 0g and can no longer be caught.

Player position score cards.

New Map selection.

Special thanks added to Credits.

Updated some icons.

Police spawn slightly less frequently.

Marks spawn slightly more frequently.

Fixes:

Other players no longer stay visible out of range.

Auto saving audio levels and other settings.

Game starting at 50% master volume.

‘Counting Loot’ screen has been added while waiting for all players at the end of the game.

Total gold amount correctly showing on UI.

Position number correctly displaying.

Coin bag flickering fixed.

UI selected colour settings adjusted for better visibility.

Players are removed from the lobby when they exit.

Marks properly despawn.

Red lighting of scenes before level loaded is fixed.

Map collider problems.

Bail now takes half of the player’s gold or 10g, whichever is more.

Police light and capture area adjusted.

Players now always get sent to jail when caught.

Players are no longer being caught even though there is no police around.

Loading screen now works if started with a controller.

Player list updates when a player leaves the session.

Marks will now spawn at the point where another mark has run away.

Leaderboard now sorts in descending order (First to Last).

Stay tuned for more updates as we transition out of early access!