Major Content Update 0.2

Major Update Alert! Dive into the New World of Pick-A-Pocket!
Hey Pocketeers!
We're thrilled to introduce the latest major update for Pick-A-Pocket, bringing a host of exciting additions to enhance your thieving experience:
Watch the Trailer here:
[url=
[/url]
Change Log:
Additions:
- Raccoon Rooftops (map)
- Turtle Terrace Lane (map)
- Beaver Dam Station (map)
- Regent Markets (map)
- Westgate Cemetery (map)
- Tutorial
- New Map Soundtrack - Westgate Cemetery
- 8 Player Sessions
Removed:
- Loading screen loading text
Changes:
- Police lights turn blue when the player is on 0g and can no longer be caught.
- Player position score cards.
- New Map selection.
- Special thanks added to Credits.
- Updated some icons.
- Police spawn slightly less frequently.
- Marks spawn slightly more frequently.
Fixes:
- Other players no longer stay visible out of range.
- Auto saving audio levels and other settings.
- Game starting at 50% master volume.
- ‘Counting Loot’ screen has been added while waiting for all players at the end of the game.
- Total gold amount correctly showing on UI.
- Position number correctly displaying.
- Coin bag flickering fixed.
- UI selected colour settings adjusted for better visibility.
- Players are removed from the lobby when they exit.
- Marks properly despawn.
- Red lighting of scenes before level loaded is fixed.
- Map collider problems.
- Bail now takes half of the player’s gold or 10g, whichever is more.
- Police light and capture area adjusted.
- Players now always get sent to jail when caught.
- Players are no longer being caught even though there is no police around.
- Loading screen now works if started with a controller.
- Player list updates when a player leaves the session.
- Marks will now spawn at the point where another mark has run away.
- Leaderboard now sorts in descending order (First to Last).
We have launched our new Amythica Website:
[url=https://www.amythica.com.au/]https://www.amythica.com.au
[/url]
Join the discord to keep up to date:
[url=discord.gg/hptEDSkRpB]discord.gg/hptEDSkRpB
[/url]
Stay tuned for more updates as we transition out of early access!
Changed files in this update