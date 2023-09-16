Milestone 0.6.0 released!

Update 0.6.0 marks a significant milestone in the Liftoff: Micro Drones journey, as in introduces an extensive tutorial covering everything from fundamental flight skills to advanced racing techniques. Additionally, we're excited to introduce the initial phase of the Silver Screen level along with a fresh analog and digital camera effect that enhances the authenticity of Liftoff: Micro Drones like never before!

Changelist

Added Silverscreen level (will be expanded later)

Added several Race and Item Collection tracks.

Added a new interactive tutorial. The tutorial can be selected from the main menu.

Updated camera noise effect to be more realistic.

A digital noise effect is also available (toggle in Game Options).

Fixed several inputs not functioning.

Slightly Increasing the new drag factor that was introduced in the previous update.



