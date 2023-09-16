 Skip to content

Mystery at Morgoth update for 16 September 2023

V1.005 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Folks.

Another minor update to fix a couple of bugs and introduce a new feature.

  • New feature: Improved tooltips on the Rest and Back to Base buttons.

The tooltips will now display a list of reasons why the button(s) are disabled. For example, a nearby enemy preventing the party from resting.

  • Bug: Fixed an issue where some of the party's weapons could get lost at Doomhaven.

  • Bug: Fixed a problem where the Magic Shield spell could allow a disqualified spell to work.

We hope that you do not encounter any issues with the update and enjoy the new feature. Please let us know if you discover any problems.

All the Best.

Ian & Jann

