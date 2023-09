Share · View all patches · Build 12205763 · Last edited 16 September 2023 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Minor Patch introduces version 1.0.2

After initial feedback, this patch addresses two in-game issues:

Moving platforms now reset their position when 'Restarting' the level.

The award times for Bronze and Silver on Level 009 have been corrected, where they were previously lower than Gold award time.

Many thanks to @nana and @driftee who reported these issues so soon after release!!

Please continue to provide feedback or highlight any issues or bugs.