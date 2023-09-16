 Skip to content

Citizen of Rome - Dynasty Ascendant update for 16 September 2023

Release v1.6.2

Build 12205698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release v1.6.2:

  • Fix for apprenticeship showing before education popup in auto show mode
  • Messages about relatives now show as hopefully unobtrusive floating notifications until tapped upon
  • Other minor tweaks & fixes

Open link