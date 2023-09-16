 Skip to content

Fair and Square Playtest update for 16 September 2023

Playtest 0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12205520

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone

This new build 0.3 includes the following fixes :

  • Fixed buff stacking when not supposed to
  • Preparing ground for save/load and autosave

