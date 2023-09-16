 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 16 September 2023

Update 1.71-9 Patch Notes

16 September 2023

  • Further enhanced font sizes for Steam Deck support

  • Some tight locations will have a cap on NPC spawns to not crowd the place

  • Fixed a bug where ghouls buffed by Visitation has way more health than intended

  • Increased the accuracy and velocity of crossbow

  • Fixed a bug where ghouls cannot be manipulated by throwing rocks

  • Fixed a bug with Rangers BBQ ticket not saved

  • With gamepad, you can now scroll the stash list page with the Right Stick

  • Left Stick can now control the speed of the character, going from walking to slow run to full run (sprint by holding Left Stick button down)

  • Fixed a bug with ghouls knowing exactly where player is when player shoots him with a silent weapon. Now the ghoul will come search for the shooter within a 15 meter radius around the player, allowing player to step away and shoot again

  • Fixed a bug with NPCs getting strangled somehow notifying their mates

  • Gave Kirill's recipe a new look to not confuse it with normal recipes

  • Completing hit jobs will grant player some XPs

  • With gamepad, the Right-Stick camera rotation speed is now governed by the "Camera Rotation Speed" setting

  • Ribs, burgers, hotdogs, and ham will not be included in meal orders

  • New color code for important radio messages

  • Fixed a bug with player being able to strangle an enemy when no garrote is equipped

