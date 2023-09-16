-
Further enhanced font sizes for Steam Deck support
-
Some tight locations will have a cap on NPC spawns to not crowd the place
-
Fixed a bug where ghouls buffed by Visitation has way more health than intended
-
Increased the accuracy and velocity of crossbow
-
Fixed a bug where ghouls cannot be manipulated by throwing rocks
-
Fixed a bug with Rangers BBQ ticket not saved
-
With gamepad, you can now scroll the stash list page with the Right Stick
-
Left Stick can now control the speed of the character, going from walking to slow run to full run (sprint by holding Left Stick button down)
-
Fixed a bug with ghouls knowing exactly where player is when player shoots him with a silent weapon. Now the ghoul will come search for the shooter within a 15 meter radius around the player, allowing player to step away and shoot again
-
Fixed a bug with NPCs getting strangled somehow notifying their mates
-
Gave Kirill's recipe a new look to not confuse it with normal recipes
-
Completing hit jobs will grant player some XPs
-
With gamepad, the Right-Stick camera rotation speed is now governed by the "Camera Rotation Speed" setting
-
Ribs, burgers, hotdogs, and ham will not be included in meal orders
-
New color code for important radio messages
-
Fixed a bug with player being able to strangle an enemy when no garrote is equipped
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 16 September 2023
Update 1.71-9 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update