Update 1.71-9 Patch Notes

Further enhanced font sizes for Steam Deck support

Some tight locations will have a cap on NPC spawns to not crowd the place

Fixed a bug where ghouls buffed by Visitation has way more health than intended

Increased the accuracy and velocity of crossbow

Fixed a bug where ghouls cannot be manipulated by throwing rocks

Fixed a bug with Rangers BBQ ticket not saved

With gamepad, you can now scroll the stash list page with the Right Stick

Left Stick can now control the speed of the character, going from walking to slow run to full run (sprint by holding Left Stick button down)

Fixed a bug with ghouls knowing exactly where player is when player shoots him with a silent weapon. Now the ghoul will come search for the shooter within a 15 meter radius around the player, allowing player to step away and shoot again

Fixed a bug with NPCs getting strangled somehow notifying their mates

Gave Kirill's recipe a new look to not confuse it with normal recipes

Completing hit jobs will grant player some XPs

With gamepad, the Right-Stick camera rotation speed is now governed by the "Camera Rotation Speed" setting

Ribs, burgers, hotdogs, and ham will not be included in meal orders

New color code for important radio messages