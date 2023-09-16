 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vampire Mansion update for 16 September 2023

September 16 (Sat) update - New skin and point slot machine added

Share · View all patches · Build 12205465 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

○Add skin
-Adds a new skin for Velina, “Cheeky Maid”.

○Added features

  • Add slot machines that can be used by consuming points.

○Motion modification

  • Modify the motion of sitting on the bench to be more natural.
  • Fixes the issue of motion error when sitting on the sofa.
  • The third pose of the closet has been modified to be more natural.
  • Modify the dancing motion to make it more natural.
  • Two types of bed motions are added.

○Cutscene modifications
-Fixes an issue where Velina’s hand shape was awkward in 'Find the Key 3'.
-Fix an issue where physics did not work in some cutscenes.
-Fixes an issue where a cutscene would crash when playing another cutscene while it is playing on a projector.
-Fixes an issue where Velina's motion was displayed strangely in certain situations when playing a cutscene on a projector.

○Achievements
-"Jackpot" achievement has been added.

※Currently, there is an issue with the hair physics of skins other than the default skin not working in cutscenes.
We will do our best to resolve and patch the issue quickly.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2280521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link