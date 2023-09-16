September 16 (Sat) update - New skin and point slot machine added

○Add skin

-Adds a new skin for Velina, “Cheeky Maid”.

○Added features

Add slot machines that can be used by consuming points.

○Motion modification

Modify the motion of sitting on the bench to be more natural.

Fixes the issue of motion error when sitting on the sofa.

The third pose of the closet has been modified to be more natural.

Modify the dancing motion to make it more natural.

Two types of bed motions are added.

○Cutscene modifications

-Fixes an issue where Velina’s hand shape was awkward in 'Find the Key 3'.

-Fix an issue where physics did not work in some cutscenes.

-Fixes an issue where a cutscene would crash when playing another cutscene while it is playing on a projector.

-Fixes an issue where Velina's motion was displayed strangely in certain situations when playing a cutscene on a projector.

○Achievements

-"Jackpot" achievement has been added.

※Currently, there is an issue with the hair physics of skins other than the default skin not working in cutscenes.

We will do our best to resolve and patch the issue quickly.