Update 0.49 - minor fixes

The spinning green diamond boss in both the normal game mode and challenge modes is now animated.
Fixed an issue with the second green diamond boss that dashes around the room causing the game to crash.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The spinning green diamond boss in both the normal game mode and challenge modes is now animated.
Fixed an issue with the second green diamond boss that dashes around the room causing the game to crash.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update