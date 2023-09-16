 Skip to content

Brutal TD update for 16 September 2023

Update 0.49 - minor fixes

Build 12205392

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The spinning green diamond boss in both the normal game mode and challenge modes is now animated.

Fixed an issue with the second green diamond boss that dashes around the room causing the game to crash.

