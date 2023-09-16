Updating of game-play to be more immersive and fun. Revision of American voice-over actor subtitle sounds and modification of achievements and scene lighting.
Outlive update for 16 September 2023
Outlive major update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2338121 Depot 2338121
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update