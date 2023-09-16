 Skip to content

Outlive update for 16 September 2023

Outlive major update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updating of game-play to be more immersive and fun. Revision of American voice-over actor subtitle sounds and modification of achievements and scene lighting.

