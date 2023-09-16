New levels + Enemies + Slow Motion mode

New levels

This update introduces the levels 22 and 23 , level 23 featuring the new Extreme difficulty...

New turret

Since buffing the turrets in Flow Parkour was clearly not the way to go I decided to make a change to the turrets. This now means there are two types of turrets , the standard and the buffed. By the name it should be clear that the buffed turrets are more powerful, shooting double the fire rate and have faster response times to player movement. Don't worry only the hardest of the levels will use this new turret.

New slow motion action

Like the title says, Flow Parkour now has a new feature that let's you slow down your surroundings in levels where you have your shotgun for a total of 5 seconds before a cooldown starts.

Other than these main subjects, other minor bugs have have been fixed to improve the user's experience...