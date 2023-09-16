-graphics settings are now added; change the resolution of the game and toggle between fullscreen and windowed.
-changed some dialogue to give more subtle or clearer hints
-fixed some sprites errors
-fixed a bug in the second chapter
-fixed some grammar and spelling errors in the dialogues
Surreal House update for 16 September 2023
added graphics options and patched some dialogue
