Surreal House update for 16 September 2023

added graphics options and patched some dialogue

-graphics settings are now added; change the resolution of the game and toggle between fullscreen and windowed.
-changed some dialogue to give more subtle or clearer hints
-fixed some sprites errors
-fixed a bug in the second chapter
-fixed some grammar and spelling errors in the dialogues

