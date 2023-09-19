v1.0.14 Update Information

Dear players,

The 1.0.14 update is ready, here are the details:

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed some display issues.

[Content Optimizations]

"Seasons" button in the main menu and its respective "Spring," "Summer," "Autumn," "Winter," and "Solar Terms" buttons will appear after triggering a solar term or opening the next chapter, allowing players to access their target levels more quickly.

In the game. a separate button has been added to the top right corner of the screen for the Achievements panel, making it easier for players to view. The button that was previously located here for tips has been moved to the top left corner of the screen, to the right of the Pause button.

We will continue to fix bugs and optimize the content. Thank you for your support and understanding.

We wish you a pleasant gaming experience. Feel free to share interesting stories from your gameplay of "24 Solar Terms" here, or engage in friendly discussions and share ideas and suggestions with other players.

Also, please don't hesitate to provide feedback on any issues, and we will do our best to assist you.