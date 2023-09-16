Roc Game Fest Update - New Detected Level and Controller Support

Hey CyberSurfers, Roc Game Fest was a great time! We learned so much from everyone and thank you for stopping by!
Updated Detected Level
- We've removed two levels, but updated one level to use our new level generation system allowing us to create more dynamic and fun levels. The idea of CyberSurfer is to move throughout space and time, meaning we want our players to move fast and have more variety than previous levels. We hope you like it and please give us feedback in our playtest form or discord. It really helps us find out what works and what doesn't. Don't get detected...
Controller Support!
- To extend the reach of CyberSurfer and give existing players more ways to play. We added controller support, specially DualSense controllers (PS4/PS5). You control the hoverboard the exact same way and regular controller input works to perform abilities. If you got a controller, check it out and lets us know how it feels! (We recommend connecting your controller through USB)
New Art Style
- The old art style was okay, but it could be a lot better. We decided on cel-shading and object outlines to really bring out objects, and still give use the opportunity to create more intricate and dynamic levels.
Cast To Game Menu
- When you open the game, you will now see a simple Cast to Game Menu. It helps players understand the startup connection process, before the main menu. We want all players to understand how to use the game and now get lost before they enjoy the game.
Other Patch Notes:
- End of Level Results for the Tutorial level and Local Leaderboard for the Detected level will be displayed
- We removed Simulation and CyberCity to revamp our system, but feel confident we can start adding more levels very soon!
- Revamped the Settings Menu, and it explains input/controls much better
- The game now has a straight forward Tutorial that explains basic movement and abilities
- Rotating the hoverboard feels much smoother (Movement Update)
- CyberPhone (Phone App) UI now has a How To Play Menu
The CyberSurfer Team
Better Fly Fast! ✌️
