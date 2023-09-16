Feature Friday - September 15, 2023

204.104
- The reload command no longer attempts to reload point-defense drones.
- When creatures die in the same square as a wall or other movement-blocking object, items they had equipped now drop into a nearby passable square if one is available.
- Creatures are now more likely to use Quill Fling if they are adjacent to multiple hostile creatures and less likely to use it if there are adjacent to friendlies or neutrals (especially if those are badly hurt) or objects that may cause trouble to damage.
- Copies of the sheaf of tattered parchment no longer appear randomly in the world.
- Barathrumites present in Grit Gate at the start of A Call to Arms no longer perform idle behavior until A Call to Arms is over.
- Horned chameleons that are mimicking something else's color are now only recognized by autoact as hostile at a distance of 3 squares or less.
- Mimics that are mimicking something else now are no longer recognized by autoact as hostile.
- Clonelings now stop cloning attempts in progress when their ability to clone becomes forbidden or otherwise unusable.
- Spider creatures who have prominent roles in villages no longer compulsively attack creatures who become stuck near them. The same is true of Sheba Hagadias if she is a spider creature.
- Sheba Hagadias is now automatically revealed if she is a type of creature that is usually hidden.
- When you try to walk into a brick wall, your way is now referred to as being blocked by some brick, not a brick.
- Idle creatures will now sometimes move to a chair that isn't too far away in order to sit on it for a while, rather than only sitting on chairs that are in the same square as them.
- Fixed a bug that caused excessive failure popups when trying to auto-equip an item while stuck.
- Fixed a bug that made falling down a coral pit display messages both that you fell down a coral pit and fell down a deep shaft.
- Fixed a bug that caused villages and ruins to generate with far more inaccessible areas than intended.
- Fixed a bug that caused temporal fugue clones to spawn their own copies of Either/Or.
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to hit walls with thrown objects.
- Fixed a bug that made throwing reveal the identified appearance of unidentified artifacts.
- Fixed a bug that made energy cell replacement on artifacts in your inventory or equipped default to cancelling out of the dialog if you had no suitable cells for the artifact.
- Fixed a bug that made containers filled with convalessence, even in normal environmental temperatures, sublimate away and, in the case of regen tanks, explode.
- Fixed an error that could occur during world generation when spawning legendary animated versions of high-tech furniture.
- [modding] Updated the mod compiler, allowing projects to use C# language version 9.
- [modding] Updated the mod toolkit's csproj template.
- [modding] Added Before="[ELEMENT_ID]" and After="[ELEMENT_ID]" attributes to Conversations.xml, which positions the element relative to the referenced id.
205.63 - 'beta' branch
- Fixed a bug that caused doubled navigation inputs in some cases.
- Fixed 'm' not opening the modding utilities on the main menu.
- [modding] The workshop uploader now provides a native file picker for images.
- [modding] The workshop uploader now allows you to close the upload status screen after an error.
- [modding] The workshop uploader now allows you to elide hidden files from your uploads.
- [modding] The map editor now provides a native file picker for maps.
- [modding] The mod manager now displays disabled mods as grey instead of red.
