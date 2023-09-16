Update notes for 16th September 2023

Updated the powerup system
- Increased the chance for a powerup to spawn from 10% to 30%
- HOPEFULLY fixed the bug where the speed boost powerup doesn't spawn
Remake the REDACTED Easter Egg
- Removed all references to REDACTED
- Remade the REDACTED
