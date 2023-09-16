 Skip to content

Table Ball Playtest update for 16 September 2023

Update notes for 16th September 2023

16 September 2023

Updated the powerup system

  • Increased the chance for a powerup to spawn from 10% to 30%
  • HOPEFULLY fixed the bug where the speed boost powerup doesn't spawn

Remake the REDACTED Easter Egg

  • Removed all references to REDACTED
  • Remade the REDACTED

Changed files in this update

Open link