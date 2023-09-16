 Skip to content

多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 16 September 2023

0.3.0 DEMO

0.3.0 DEMO

Build 12205105

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix all known bugs.
Now you can also close the menu with a right-click of the mouse.
Decrease the values for armor upgrades.
Full English localization - switchable in the main interface. If you are interested, you can help proofread it.

