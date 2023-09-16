Fix all known bugs.
Now you can also close the menu with a right-click of the mouse.
Decrease the values for armor upgrades.
Full English localization - switchable in the main interface. If you are interested, you can help proofread it.
多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 16 September 2023
0.3.0 DEMO
Changed files in this update