Gameplay Patch 10 (9/16/2023)

Hello Crew!

We hope you're doing well! This update just has some final adjustments and bugfixes that we wanted to get out before shifting our focus towards the 1.0 release entirely. We may still ship a few hotfix-scale updates from time to time, especially if we find fixes for any major bugs.

Fixes

Fixed some typos in skill descriptions

Fixed issue with "The Slayer" vendor paying out the incorrect number of Chthonic Scraps for higher-level trinket interactions

Fixed issue with "The Slayer" vendor not returning higher-level trinkets upon interaction

Fixed audio issue with Flayed Narration

Fixed issue where Charmed Occultist's "Desert's Embrace" targeting bias didn't scale correctly (targeted Charmer significantly more in Veteran compared to Apprentice)

Charmed Occultist's Dune Reconstruction now offsets its target slightly, should make it a bit easier to see heal numbers on Sand Charmer

Fixed issue where Zarallis's Torso didn't extend to the bottom of the Town Event Panel

Changes

Hero Changes

Dredge's Calibrate Omnitool now only costs 2 Respite Points

Judicator's Crit Effect is now: +15% PROT if not Pagan, +15% DMG if not Religious

Veiled's Deathblow Chance debuffs on both Disfigure and Grave Grasp has been increased to a flat -14%

Philomath's Malevolent Pact Stress Received Debuff is now a flat +10%, Stress Heal to Philo is now a flat -8

Monster Changes

[spoiler]Levantine Janissary's SPD has been reduced to 13[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Levantine Janissary's internal cooldown for Keep them Busy has been lowered to 10 turns (keeps it in line with the initiative reduction we made a while back)[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Levantine Janissary can no longer target the same hero back to back with For the Death[/spoiler]

[spoiler]The bleed caused by Wildlander Steelpath's Dissever is now guaranteed to land[/spoiler]

Kvarotz Mekhrub's Dodge has been lowered to 3/13/23 (was 8/18/28), Max HP increased by ~25% (25->30 on Apprentice)

Kvarotz Nerazz Mekhrub's Dodge has been lowered to 0/10/20 (was 5/15/25), Max HP increased by ~17% (30->35 on Apprentice)

Wildlander Corvid's base Debuff/Mark Resist has been lowered to 25/50/75%

Trinket Changes

The Dredge's First Design and Ostvengr Rationed Knapsack trinkets now apply their buffs/debuffs on Friendly Skill instead of through the trinket directly. This prevents instances where the player can take off the trinket in order to gain the buffs from these trinkets, but not the debuffs.

Philomath's Edged Altercations Vol. II: +5 DODGE -> + 10 DODGE if in Pos 1 or 2

-> + 10 DODGE if in Pos 1 or 2 Fleet Florin has been reworked, renamed, and had its artwork adjusted:

Corroded Florin:

+3 SPD

+33% Blight Amount Applied

+10% CRT

+15% Damage Received if not Acting First on your team

Misc Changes