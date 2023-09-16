 Skip to content

Mobmania update for 16 September 2023

Version a.5.0.0

What's NEW in Version a.5.0.0

NEW! "Robust" Controller Support

The long overdue controller support is now here (seriously, what took so long). No more dual-wielding a controller and mouse just to interact with machines! We've gone in and rebuilt input processing logic to automatically detect/support controller. Some character/active abilities may differ slightly from the intended mouse-control design.

Disclaimer: Base building and Tactics mode support coming soon.

General

  • In-game settings menu remastered.

Special thanks to the Discord community!

Reminder: Teasers for upcoming content is visible in the Mobmania Discord! It's also the best place to report bugs for a quick turn-around!

