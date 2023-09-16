What's NEW in Version a.5.0.0
NEW! "Robust" Controller Support
The long overdue controller support is now here (seriously, what took so long). No more dual-wielding a controller and mouse just to interact with machines! We've gone in and rebuilt input processing logic to automatically detect/support controller. Some character/active abilities may differ slightly from the intended mouse-control design.
Disclaimer: Base building and Tactics mode support coming soon.
General
- In-game settings menu remastered.
Special thanks to the Discord community!
Reminder: Teasers for upcoming content is visible in the Mobmania Discord! It's also the best place to report bugs for a quick turn-around!
Changed files in this update