What's NEW in Version a.5.0.0

NEW! "Robust" Controller Support

The long overdue controller support is now here (seriously, what took so long). No more dual-wielding a controller and mouse just to interact with machines! We've gone in and rebuilt input processing logic to automatically detect/support controller. Some character/active abilities may differ slightly from the intended mouse-control design.

Disclaimer: Base building and Tactics mode support coming soon.

General

In-game settings menu remastered.

Special thanks to the Discord community!

Reminder: Teasers for upcoming content is visible in the Mobmania Discord! It's also the best place to report bugs for a quick turn-around!